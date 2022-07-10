Browns reportedly viewed Baker Mayfield as “childish and immature”

The bridge between the Browns and Baker Mayfield became hopelessly obliterated when someone from the team told Chris Mortensen of ESPN that the team wanted an adult in the room at the position. It’s no surprise then that, with Mayfield now the Panthers’ problem, some more leaks are coming from Cleveland.

Jason Lloyd of TheAthletic.com recently wrote that the Browns “widely viewed [Mayfield] as childish and immature.”

Added Lloyd of Mayfield: “His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach.”

None of it is surprising, based on the things that played out in the public eye. Mayfield at times became surly during press conferences. After a 2021 win over the Lions, he refused to talk to reporters.

He had an apparent a beef with Odell Beckham Jr., one that resulted in most aligning behind OBJ. And Mayfield reportedly was miffed about a variety of things that happened last year, including the fact that the in-house radio show dared to criticize him.

That said, it feels at times as if the Browns didn’t properly respect Mayfield, especially since he did all he could to play last year after injuring his shoulder in Week Two. Then, after the season, the Browns made it known that Mayfield would still be the quarterback in 2022 — until they decided that they’d keep him only if they couldn’t find someone better.

It’s unclear who deserves the blame. Probably both sides. With the G.M. who drafted him and his original head coach long gone, it just got to the point where things didn’t work. It was time for everyone to move on.

Both sides can leak their versions of the events to reporters, and both sides likely will. The best news is that we’ll get to see Mayfield make his debut with the Panthers in Week One against the Browns, if he wins the starting job over Sam Darnold.

If Mayfield doesn’t, the Browns will have their vindication even if they lose the game.

