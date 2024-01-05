Browns place Anthony Walker on IR

The Browns have placed yet another key player on injured reserve.

Linebacker Anthony Walker has joined Cleveland's long list with a knee injury, the team announced on Friday.

The Browns had been monitoring Walker's status after undergoing a procedure on the knee last month. But it will now keep him out for what's likely to be the rest of Cleveland's season.

In his third season with Cleveland, Walker totaled 44 tackles with four passes defensed, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 12 games.

As a corresponding move, the Browns have signed defensive end Sam Kamara to the 53-man roster.

With the AFC’s No. 5 seed locked up, Cleveland will rest several players in the Week 18 matchup with Cincinnati — including quarterback Joe Flacco.

Receiver Amari Cooper (rest/heel), defensive end Myles Garrett (shoulder, hamstring), cornerback Mike Ford (calf), kicker Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring), cornerback Greg Newsome (knee), and safety Juan Thornhill (calf) have all been ruled out.

Punter Corey Bojorquez (left quad), receiver Elijah Moore (concussion), receiver Marquise Goodwin (knee), and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf) are all questionable.