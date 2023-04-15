Browns Nick Chubb is PFFs highest graded player from 2018 draft class

Nick Chubb has been one of the league’s best running back since he first stepped on the field in 2018. The Cleveland Browns have a good one. Though he originally started as a backup to Carlos Hyde it was evident from his fourth game against the Raiders when he had three carries for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns that Chubb was a special talent.

According to PFF, Nick Chubb is their highest-graded player from the 2018 class with a 94.5 overall career grade. It has been truly fun watching Chubb play in Cleveland and even if the team throws the ball more in 2023 Chubb will be a major factor if the team is a contender this year.

