Breaking News:

Suns, Mercury owner Robert Sarver says he has begun process to sell teams

Browns: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin given no injury designation vs. Steelers

0
Cory Kinnan
·1 min read

There was a collective holding of breaths this week as head coach Kevin Stefanski could not be more optimistic than, “We’ll see” when discussing whether or not Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio would be able to suit up as the Cleveland Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As it turns out, however, neither were given injury designations leading up to the game. NFL teams are not allowed to falsify or hide injuries from their reports, so this would seem to indicate it is full steam ahead for the two leaders of the team. Not only that, but right tackle Jack Conklin was not on the injury report either, signifying he may be making his first start since his season-ending knee injury a year ago.

On a night where Joe Haden is set to be honored by both the Browns and Steelers, he will at least get to see both of his remaining former teammates play in long snapper Charlie Hughlett and now Bitonio as well.

The icing on the cake would be a 2-1 record for the Browns by the time the clock strikes zero.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Browns' Garrett not practicing, status for Steelers unknown

    Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice Tuesday because of a neck injury and it's not yet known if the All-Pro will play in Thursday night's game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Garrett needs just one sack to pass Clay Matthews' team career record. Coach Kevin Stefanski said “we'll see” when asked whether Garrett or Bitonio will be available to face the Steelers (1-1).

  • Myles Garrett is expected to play on Thursday

    Browns defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice on Tuesday with a neck issue. But that won’t keep him out of Thursday night’s game against the Steelers. Cleveland announced on Wednesday that Garrett is expected to play in the contest. The Browns will also have two of their key offensive linemen, as guard Joel Bitonio [more]

  • Browns sign LB Jornan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell to active roster

    After putting two on IR yesterday, the Cleveland Browns have signed Isaac Rochell and Jordan Kunaszyk to their active roster.

  • Browns quick hits: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin expected to play vs. Steelers

    The Browns received good news on the injury front, as three All-Pro players in Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin are expected to play.

  • Vikings' Cook, Rams' Kupp among best bets to score

    With favorable -200 odds to score and 41.28% TD dependency, Chubb is one of my best bets to get to the end zone this week. Cooper Kupp is the only other WR with those kinds of odds. With a 97% snap count going in and a 34.09% TD dependency, Jefferson is without a doubt one of my best bets to score this week.

  • Running Back Usage Report: Week 2

    Nick Mensio takes a look at all 32 teams' backfields from a usage standpoint headed into Week 3. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Steelers' George Pickens claims he was open '90 percent of the time' vs. Patriots

    George Pickens seems to believe his lack of production against the Patriots last Sunday was due to Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky not finding him for open looks.

  • Analysis: safe leads don't exist but game-losing TD is real

    Kevin Stefanski forgot to call “No Mas!” and Nick Chubb's heroics from two years ago escaped his memory, too, as he deked a defender and scooted into the end zone with his third touchdown run Sunday. “That’s a scenario where that is on me to communicate that to the huddle,” said Stefanski, the Browns' head coach since 2020.

  • Jaguars’ Andre Cisco explains impromptu turnover chain in Week 2

    Jaguars safety Andre Cisco was handed a turnover chain that seemingly came from nowhere after his interception Sunday.

  • CB Joe Haden to sign 1-day contract, retire with Browns

    Joe Haden will finish where he started. A three-time Pro Bowl cornerback for seven seasons with Cleveland, Haden will sign a one-day contract with the Browns so he can retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the first round in 2007.

  • Today laWow.Org - the First Lawsuit Search Engine - Announces the Addition of Sports Lawsuits

    laWow laWow LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- laWow.org-the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed for the public, announces the addition of sports lawsuits to its search engine. "The internet is filled with news stories about the battle between the PGA Tour vs. LIV, but I couldn't find a single news story providing the exact content from lawsuits filed by the players," said Jonathan Wallentine, laWow.org's largest shareholder. A search on laWow.org for "PGA TOUR" return

  • Former Weatherford College employee accuses president of sexual harassment in lawsuit

    A former employee is suing Weatheford College, accusing the North Texas college’s president of sexually harassing her and retaliating against her for reporting him.

  • Ronaldo says he is not planning to retire after World Cup

    This year's World Cup apparently won't be the end for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old Portugal star said he is not considering retiring from international soccer in December after the tournament in Qatar, and plans to play at the 2024 European Championship. Ronaldo earlier this year had already dismissed retirement talks when asked if the World Cup in Qatar would be his last.

  • Joe Haden signing one-day deal to retire with Cleveland Browns

    Cornerback Joe Haden will return to his roots as he is signing a one-day deal to retire as a member of the Cleveland Browns

  • Johnson leads Barnes by 4 points in new Emerson poll

    Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has a 4-point lead over Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, according to a new Emerson College poll released on Tuesday. Forty-eight percent of very likely voters said they support the sitting senator, while 44 percent said they will vote for Barnes, according to the poll. After winning the Democratic primary last month, Barnes…

  • Texas sheriff’s probe of DeSantis’ heartless Vineyard stunt a long shot, but could unearth answers | Editorial

    “We commend Salazar for standing up to the DeSantis machine, gearing up for the 2024 presidential race,” writes the Herald Editorial Board.

  • Deep trouble? Steelers look to revive sluggish pass game

    Mitch Trubisky won the starting quarterback job in Pittsburgh during training camp by basically not losing it. The Steelers (1-1) have put together two touchdown drives in two games heading into Thursday's visit to Cleveland (1-1), a ratio that needs to change if Pittsburgh wants to be a factor in what looks like a wide-open AFC North. “We've just got to score more points,” Trubisky said Tuesday.

  • Joe Haden reportedly signs one-day contract to retire with Browns

    Haden spent seven years with the Browns before playing five with the Steelers.

  • NFL sends warning letter to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers

    The decision to impose a one-game suspension on receiver Mike Evans was only part of the league’s reaction to Sunday’s brouhaha between the Bucs and the Saints. The NFL also had a message for the team and former head coach Bruce Arians. Per a league source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL sent a [more]

  • 49ers work out five quarterbacks

    With Trey Lance out for the season, the 49ers have only Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy available at quarterback on their roster. They’ve set out to find at least one more. According to the transaction wire, San Francisco worked out five quarterbacks on Tuesday: Kurt Benkert, Garrett Gilbert, Mike Glennon, Kevin Hogan, and AJ McCarron. [more]