Browns: Michael Hall Jr. aces quiz from Jim Schwartz on his 2024 NFL draft call

One of the best moments every year is the calls these players get from teams as they come off the board, and the 2024 NFL draft call between the Cleveland Browns and Michael Hall Jr. did not disappoint.

Part of his call that the Browns were taking him off of the board included a quiz from defensive coordinator. And it was a quiz that Hall aced with general manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski, and more listening humorously.

The Browns, and particularly Hall, will never turn down explosive and lethal pass rushers. Hall Jr. fits the bill for the Browns in that regard as he was one of the top-graded pass rushers in the entire nation a year ago.

Hall Jr. will now get the chance to learn behind veterans like Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson, and Maurice Hurst the Akron native heads just a little further north.

Watch and enjoy the call between the Browns and Hall here.

attack, disrupt the line of scrimmage, and get after the QB 🫡 Big Mike's mission is set pic.twitter.com/AxWw8oiYxU — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2024

