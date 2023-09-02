Browns massive roster turnover shows 2022 team was flawed | Jeff Schudel

Sep. 2—The Browns finished last in the AFC North in 2022 with a record of 7-10. General manager Andrew Berry wisely determined not having Deshaun Watson for the first 11 games wasn't the only reason his team ended up in the basement.

Twenty-four of the 53 players on the Browns roster are new to the team. That represents a whopping turnover of 45.3 percent.

"I don't know what the average is," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Turnover happens, as we know, in football every single season. So, not surprised that it's a significant number."

The biggest turnover was on the defensive line, where Shelby Harris, Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson and Maurice Hurst are new to the Browns.

Mike Ford Jr., Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, Cameron Mitchell, Juan Thornhill and Kahlef Hailassie are new in the secondary.

Matthew Adams and Mohamoud Diabate are new linebackers, meaning 15 players on defense are new.

Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman plus tight end Jordan Akins are new to the receiving corps.

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson is Watson's backup. Pierre Strong is replacing Demetric Felton as the third running back.

Rookies Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler are new on the offensive line. Wypler, a center at Ohio State, might have to play guard if anything happens to Joel Bitonio or Wyatt Teller because the Browns cut Michael Dunn and put him on the practice squad.

"Once you get (Wypler) in and you see how he works and honestly how he performed at center, we know at the O-line you want to make sure you have enough flexibility and versatility," assistant general manager Glenn Cook said. "So it's one of those things where the preseason is an opportunity to try a few things out and I think he opened our eyes to a few things and we'll keep working with him at that."

Jones took some practice reps at left tackle, but the plan is for him to get most of his practice time at right tackle.

—Diabate could end up playing significant time at middle linebacker because Jacob Phillips is out for the season with a torn pectoral muscle and because Jordan Kunaszyk is beginning the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. Anthony Walker is the starter.

The Browns signed Diabate as an undrafted rookie soon after the seventh round of the draft ended April 29.

"It's a credit to the college scouts first," Cook said. "I told them earlier this camp that they're like the first layer of skin for us, so they have to absorb some things and information and provide us with that, but also protect us. So I think they did a great job of putting us in position to be ready post draft to sign guys like Mahmoud and Ronnie (Hickman).

"We saw the talent. We saw the potential, and then they came here and they performed. So I think it started with them and just the coaching staff doing a great job of getting those guys ramped up, putting them in position to make plays, and then ultimately they did it."

Diabate tackled Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell for a safety and also forced a fumble in the preseason game with Philadelphia. Those were flash plays, but that isn't all he did in the preseason. He made three tackles and broke up a pass Aug. 26 in the preseason game with the Chiefs. He totaled seven tackles against the Eagles.

It isn't easy for an undrafted rookie to make a team with realistic goals to make a deep playoff run. Diabate is confident in his ability, but he was excited when he got the call telling him he made the team.

"AB (Berry) called me," he said. "I was at my hotel just relaxing. He called me, let me know that I was on the team, told me he was proud of me, and my reaction was just happiness. "Just really excited to get to work.

"Keep going. That's the biggest thing. Keep going. As a football player, you have to have a quick memory. Whether it's a good play or a bad play, you have to have a quick memory. You make a good play, forget about it the next play. You have a bad play, forget about it next play. So that's been my mindset. I've already forgotten about the preseason. As far as I know, I didn't make any plays this year yet, so I'm excited to keep working and get out there and prove myself."

Diabate says he plays on "all phases" of special teams.

