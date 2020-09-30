Browns hold visit with free agent WR Ryan Switzer

Jeff Risdon

Scrolling through the NFL’s transaction wire for Tuesday produced an eyebrow raise. The Cleveland Browns appeared almost at the bottom with a free agent visit.

Buried below the practice squad protection designations, the reserve list additions and the officially reported tryouts sat this little nugget:

Ryan Switzer was in Berea for a visit. A fourth-round pick out of North Carolina by the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, Switzer is best-known for his work with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018-2019. He caught 44 passes in those two seasons as well as serving as Pittsburgh’s primary return specialist.

Switzer is a quicker-than-fast slot receiver who could fill in the JoJo Natson role as offensive weapon and return man. Natson was placed on I.R. with a knee injury this week.