Browns had a busy day of tryouts on Friday

The Browns gave veteran quarterback Joe Flacco a tryout on Friday. He was hardly alone.

In all, the Browns tried out 11 players on Friday, two days before a Week 11 home game against the Steelers.

In addition to Flacco, the Browns looked at receiver Daylen Baldwin, receiver Tyjon Lindsey, receiver Xavier Malones, receiver Malik Turner, guard Joey Fisher, guard Jason Poe, center Alec Lidstrom, defensive back Myles Hartsfield, defensive back Craig James, and defensive back A.J. Parker.

Flacco was not signed for now. He still could be.

The 6-3 Browns have ridden a dominant defense to contention, even with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson already missing several games due to injury. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started a Week 4 home loss to the Ravens, gets his second career start on Sunday.