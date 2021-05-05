Browns fans stand up for Baker Mayfield amidst the hypothetical Aaron Rodgers trade speculation

There are all sorts of speculation about what will happen in Green Bay in the Aaron Rodgers vs. Packers fiasco, with the future Hall of Fame quarterback openly at war with the management of the only NFL team he’s ever played for. It could emerge as one of the NFL’s ugliest divorces in years, though that’s all purely speculative at this point.

Some of the guesses as to what happens with Rodgers have spun completely out of control. Witness the one involving the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested the Browns should package Baker Mayfield, tight end David Njoku and two first-round picks to send to Green Bay for the 37-year-old Jeopardy guest host. Never mind that it would be completely out of character for both sides, as well as the fact Rodgers has repeatedly stated he wants to play near his California home. It’s a fabricated idea like a mock draft projection, treat it as such.

Browns fans quickly took up for Mayfield, who has been the catalyst for the impressive turnaround in Cleveland over the last three years.

Aaron Rodgers wasn't the one embracing Cleveland at their worst. Aaron Rodgers wasn't the one who ended the 19 year QB search. Aaron Rodgers wasn't the one who cried when the Browns broke an 18 year playoff drought because he understood what it meant. Baker Mayfield was. pic.twitter.com/4NNSOZHqhq — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) May 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is amazing and a future Hall of Famer… but Baker Mayfield was put on earth to quarterback the Cleveland Browns! — Shawn McLaughlin (@ATMshawn1) May 5, 2021

Getting annoyed with ESPN saying that we the #Browns are going to trade Baker and two first round picks for Aaron Rodgers! – NOT HAPPENING!! — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) May 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has like a year or 2 left in him. He’d never hold a candle to the heart, drive and determination that Baker has to get the Browns to a super bowl. If you think otherwise, please stop calling yourself a Browns fan. Kthanxbye — Rachael (@RocaRach) May 5, 2021

Baker Mayfield appreciation post He’s the guy us Browns fans have been waiting for since 99. We don’t need to trade for anyone else to replace him. Stop listening to C class sports media members suggesting otherwise. You don’t want to ride with 6 then take a fucking walk. pic.twitter.com/kNzAd8FbRS — Dirty Mike (@Old_Dirty_Mike) May 5, 2021

I’d rather lose with Baker than win with Rodgers. Please stop. — Browns Country (@TheFanDomeShow) May 4, 2021

This Browns FO is not packaging Mayfield in a trade for Aaron Rodgers and Rodgers is not looking for a trade to the Browns. I saw a screenshot of the trade scenario. My advice is to ignore it and R-E-L-A-X — Justin (@afc2nfc) May 5, 2021