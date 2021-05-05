Browns fans stand up for Baker Mayfield amidst the hypothetical Aaron Rodgers trade speculation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There are all sorts of speculation about what will happen in Green Bay in the Aaron Rodgers vs. Packers fiasco, with the future Hall of Fame quarterback openly at war with the management of the only NFL team he’s ever played for. It could emerge as one of the NFL’s ugliest divorces in years, though that’s all purely speculative at this point.

Some of the guesses as to what happens with Rodgers have spun completely out of control. Witness the one involving the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggested the Browns should package Baker Mayfield, tight end David Njoku and two first-round picks to send to Green Bay for the 37-year-old Jeopardy guest host. Never mind that it would be completely out of character for both sides, as well as the fact Rodgers has repeatedly stated he wants to play near his California home. It’s a fabricated idea like a mock draft projection, treat it as such.

Browns fans quickly took up for Mayfield, who has been the catalyst for the impressive turnaround in Cleveland over the last three years.

Recommended Stories