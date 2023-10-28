Browns elevate Jordan Wilkins, Ty Nsekhe

Jerome Ford is listed as questionable to face the Seahawks due to an ankle injury, so the Browns have added a running back to Sunday's roster.

The team announced that they have elevated Jordan Wilkins from the practice squad. Wilkins spent a couple of weeks with the Browns in August and returned to their practice squad this week.

Wilkins ran 208 times for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns with the Colts over the last five seasons. Kareem Hunt and Pierre Strong join Ford as the backs on the 53-man roster.

The Browns also elevated tackle Ty Nsekhe. Left tackle Jedrick Wills is listed as questionable with foot and ankle injuries.