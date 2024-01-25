Browns, Eagles request interview with Kellen Moore for offensive coordinator

With the Chargers officially hiring Jim Harbaugh as head coach, one of Los Angeles' assistant coaches is now expected to be available to join another staff.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, the Browns and Eagles have both requested permission to speak with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore about the same position on their respective teams.

Moore, 35, joined L.A. last offseason after four seasons as Dallas’ offensive coordinator. But for various reasons, the Chargers’ offense did not take off in 2023, finishing No. 18 in total yards and No. 21 in points scored.

In 2019, the Cowboys offense finished No. 1 in yards and No. 6 in points with Moore as offensive coordinator. The club was No. 1 in both categories in the 2021 season.

The Browns fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt after the season while the Eagles fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to continue calling plays but Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni has delegated that role to the OC.