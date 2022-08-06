Browns make another flurry of moves Saturday

The Cleveland Browns head into the week ramping up to their first preseason game with a few question marks. Outside of QB Deshaun Watson’s discipline process, the Browns injury concerns seem to be piling up, especially at the wide receiver position.

Thankfully, they also seem to be getting a few players healthy as well.

Injuries are a part of a game that is full contact and, often, a full collision sport. While focusing on one team often leads fans to think their team is more injury prone than the next, they often even out during training camp.

It is the injuries that cost key players their whole season or that hit during important stretches that really cause problems.

Saturday, Cleveland made another flurry of moves to update their roster:

Confirmed DE Chris Odom Signing

As we shared early this morning, Odom is officially a Brown. HC Kevin Stefanski had this to say about the USFL Defensive Player of the Year:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on adding USFL DPOY Chris Odom pic.twitter.com/8azrt8UDi6 — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 6, 2022

To Make Room for Odom, Stephen Weatherly Placed on IR

Unfortunately for DE Stephen Weatherly, Odom’s return to the NFL was made possible by an injury that puts him on the injured reserve for the year:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said DE Stephen Weatherly will require surgery on his knee after being placed on IR. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2022

The veteran was brought in to help stabilize the rotation but won’t get his chance to do so for Cleveland this year.

Another WR Injury That Is Worse Than Others

When both David Bell and Anthony Schwartz were hurt, Stefanski seemed to downplay their injuries. Unfortunately, rookie WR Mike Woods II did not get that kind of downplay:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Mike Woods II will "miss some time" with the hamstring injury. Said it's lingering from the spring. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 6, 2022

Woods has played well in camp so far but the injury is likely to make it hard for him to make an impact early in the season.

David Bell, Anthony Walker Officially of PUP List

As reported this morning, Bell and Walker are back which should help as Walker is a starter on defense and Bell was expected to have a big rookie year for the team. Stefanski noted Bell has to get back up to speed:

#Browns Kevin Stefanski on getting David Bell back and up to speed. pic.twitter.com/ySODVBFT0b — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) August 6, 2022

WR Javon Wims Finally Healthy

While we haven’t heard what illness led veteran WR Javon Wims to be placed on the unable to perform due to illness list, Wims is finally back to practice. Given the length of time of his illness, it may take time for him to be physically and mentally ready to compete for a job even with the injuries at the position.

Another WR Makes His Return

Finally, we have the third receiver returning to the team on Saturday with Schwartz back on the practice field:

Schwartz had been sidelined since a knee strain since July 28 https://t.co/mzTyz1ju1v — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) August 6, 2022

While Isaiah Weston, waived-injured, and Woods are not available, the Browns are getting their top receiver back just at the right time.

