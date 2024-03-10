Brown, URI men end regular season on high notes

LOCAL COLLEGE ROUNDUP

Rhode Island's Jaden House slams home a bucket against Fordham on Saturday in New York. 3/9/24

URI men end skid in New York

NEW YORK — Tyson Brown led Rhode Island past Fordham on Saturday with 12 points off of the bench in a 58-50 victory in the regular-season finale. Brown added 11 rebounds for the Rams (12-19, 6-12 Atlantic 10). Zek Montgomery scored 11 points, shooting 4-for-8, including 1-for-3 from beyond the arc. David Green shot 2-of-7 from the field and 6-for-9 from the line to finish with 10 points. The win broke a seven-game skid for the Rams. Will Richardson led the way for the Fordham Rams (12-19, 6-12) with 11 points. Abdou Tsimbila added 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Fordham. Japhet Medor also had 10 points and two steals. Next up for Rhode Island is the Atlantic 10 Tournament, which opens on Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

RHODE ISLAND (58): Fuchs 2-3 1-1 5, Green 2-7 6-9 10, House 3-9 3-4 9, Kortright 2-7 0-2 4, Weston 0-3 0-0 0, Brown 3-3 6-10 12, Montgomery 4-8 2-2 11, Estevez 2-5 1-2 7, Dubsky 0-1 0-0 0, Foumena 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-46 19-30 58.

FORDHAM (50): Akuwovo 0-0 0-0 0, Tsimbila 4-10 2-2 10, Charlton 1-8 0-0 3, Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 1-9 1-3 4, Dean 3-8 0-0 7, Richardson 3-10 2-2 11, Medor 3-7 3-4 10, Tripp 1-2 1-2 3, Rivera 1-5 0-2 2, Gray 0-2 0-0 0, Riley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 17-63 9-15 50.

Halftime — Rhode Island 36-24. 3-point goals — Rhode Island 3-19 (Estevez 2-4, Montgomery 1-3, Dubsky 0-1, Weston 0-1, Green 0-2, House 0-4, Kortright 0-4), Fordham 7-29 (Richardson 3-8, Medor 1-3, Charlton 1-4, Dean 1-5, Rose 1-7, Gray 0-1, Rivera 0-1). Fouled out — Rose. Rebounds — Rhode Island 37 (Brown 11), Fordham 34 (Tsimbila 7). Assists — Rhode Island 8 (Kortright 5), Fordham 10 (Charlton, Rose 3). Total fouls — Rhode Island 18, Fordham 22. Records — Rhode Island 12-19, Fordham 12-19. A — 2,850 (3,200).

Brown sinks Yale on final-second trey

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Aaron Cooley's 3-pointer at the final second lifted Brown to an 84-81 overtime victory over Yale on Saturday in a regular-season finale. Kino Lilly Jr. led Brown with 26 points. Brown's Nana Owusu-Anane sent the game into overtime with a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 73-all. Lilly shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 3-for-10 from 3-point range, and went 3-for-3 from the line for the Bears (12-17, 8-6 Ivy League). Owusu-Anane scored 20 points and added six rebounds. AJ Lesburt Jr. had 10 points and went 4-of-11 from the field (2-for-5 from 3-point range). The Bears extended their winning streak to six games. The Bulldogs (20-9, 11-3) were led by August Mahoney, who recorded 16 points. John Poulakidas added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Yale. Danny Wolf also had 12 points and seven rebounds. Brown will next play in its first Ivy Madness, which opens next weekend at Columbia.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

UConn ends Providence's tourney run

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — No. 9 UConn has become used to overcoming injuries and the Huskies had to do it again on Saturday. Paige Bueckers scored 29 points and top-seeded Connecticut (27-5) beat ninth-seeded Providence, 86-53, in the Big East quarterfinals despite losing star center Aaliyah Edwards while up by just six points in the second half. Freshman KK Arnold added 17 points and the Huskies, who went undefeated in the Big East during the regular season, advanced to a conference semifinal for the 36th straight season. Friars star Olivia Olsen, who was dealing with an ankle injury, played just 19 minutes and scored just two points.

MEN'S HOCKEY

PC gets shootout win over Northeastern

PROVIDENCE — The No. 11/10 Providence College men's hockey team managed a 3-3 tie with Northeastern University on Saturday at Schneider Arena but Hudson Malinoski and Bennett Schimek connected for a score each in the 2-1 shootout victory, earning an extra conference point for the Friars. With the result, Providence receives a bye to the quarterfinal round of the Hockey East Tournament. They's face off against UMass on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Schneider Arena. Friars goaltender Philip Svedebäck had 28 saves while Huskies netminder Cameron Whitehead stopped 43 shot. Northeastern's record now is 16-15-3 overall and 9-14-1 in Hockey East. Providence 18-12-4, 11-9-4.

Brown's season ends with playoff loss

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. —The sixth-seeded Union men's hockey team (16-16-3, 9-10-3 ECAC) skated past the Brown Bears (8-19-3, 6-14-2 ECAC) by a score of 6-0 on Saturday afternoon at Messa Rink to advance out of the conference tournament's opening round and to close out Brown's season. Caden Villegas broke the deadlock 14:57 into the first period for his ninth goal of the season. Brown goaltender Lawton Zacher (34 saves) made the initial save on a Cullen Ferguson shot but Villegas was there for the rebound.

