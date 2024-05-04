Bronny James has been invited to the 2024 NBA draft combine

There are plenty of storylines when it comes to this offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the biggest one is what LeBron James will do, contract-wise.

He can turn down his player option for next season and become a free agent, which is what many expect him to do. He is widely expected to remain with the Lakers on a new contract, but it is always possible he does so with at least one stipulation.

He has repeatedly professed his desire to play on the same NBA team as his son Bronny, who recently declared for the draft. While the elder James has seemed to back off of that desire a bit, it could still play a role in what he does this summer.

Meanwhile, the younger James, who is coming off his freshman season at the University of Southern California, has been invited to take part in this year’s draft combine.

Via ESPN:

“The NBA announced it has sent invites to 78 players — including projected lottery picks Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr and Donovan Clingan, as well as USC’s Bronny James — to the 2024 NBA draft combine, which will be held May 12 to 19 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago,” wrote Jonathan Givony.

While the NBA combine isn’t nearly as big an event as the NFL’s scouting combine, it is still an immense opportunity for teams to get a look at draft prospects and discern how much they could succeed at the next level.

The younger James struggled mightily with the Trojans, which has led some to say that his best move would be to stay in school and continue to develop before going pro.

He also recently entered the transfer portal, which could allow him to remain in the NCAA while playing for a different program next season.

