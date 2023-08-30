Broncos WR Marvin Mims feels ‘really good’ after preseason finale

The Denver Broncos wrapped up their preseason with a convincing 41-0 win against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. Although the regular season starts in September, the victory was a step in the right direction for the Sean Payton era for the Broncos.

Broncos rookie wide receiver Marvin Mims had a strong showing against the Rams, catching two passes for 51 yards, with 50 of those yards coming on one haul. After the game, Mims stated that ending the preseason on a solid note has him feeling really good going into the season.

“[It] made me feel really good,” Mims said. “Especially to be home, and kind of experience it for the first time, to go out there — no nerves or anything, just go out there and play football. It felt great. Going into the season, I’m feeling pretty good.”

Mims had a 75-yard touchdown called back after officials ruled that he was touched by a defender while on the ground, making it a 50-yard gain instead of a score. Mims was asked if he was actually touched after the game.

“I don’t know,” the rookie said. “I didn’t feel it. I know I had to go through the guy to get the ball, so it was kind of a bang-bang play, but I didn’t know, that’s why I got up and ran after it.”

Mims and the Broncos will look to continue to build off their strong preseason finale and start the season off right against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 10th in Week 1.

