Broncos waive S Kareem Jackson

After serving a two-game suspension for his latest illegal hit, safety Kareem Jackson was welcomed back to the Broncos. After serving a four-game suspension, Jackson have been given the boot.

The Broncos have waived Jackson, per multiple reports.

Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reports that the Broncos plan to sign Jackson to the practice squad, if he clears waivers. They also plan to elevate him to the 53-man roster for the final two games, against the Chargers and the Raiders.

He was not activated for Sunday night's loss to the Patriots. The Broncos had received a roster exemption for Jackson, following his suspension.

