Broncos spring for new grass field at Mile High Stadium

Some owners protect their investment. Some don't.

The Broncos are in the group of owners who do. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, the Walton-Penner group recently tore up the grass at Mile High Stadium and installed an entirely new surface. It cost nearly $250,000.

The move was planned to happen during the bye week, after six Broncos games and the Army-Air Force game were played on the prior surface.

Last year, the Broncos replaced the field for the final week of the regular season, at a cost of $400,000 for one game.

The new field was put in place on November 6. It will make its debut on Sunday night, when the Broncos host the Vikings on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

The move reflects one of the basic realities of having an ownership group that has plenty of cash and is willing to put it to good use. There's no better use than ensuring players have the best possible field on which to play.