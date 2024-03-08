Broncos re-sign Quinn Bailey to one-year deal

The Broncos have re-signed offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

Bailey was set to become a restricted free agent, and the low-end tender was $2.985 million. The Broncos did not tender him but instead signed him to a $1.055 million base salary in 2024, per Gabriel.

Bailey, 28, played 17 games with one start in 2023. He played 76 offensive snaps and 67 on special teams as a backup.

He has spent five seasons in Denver, playing 31 games with two starts.