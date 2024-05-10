Broncos sign 13 undrafted free agents

The Broncos began signing their draft picks on Thursday and they announced their undrafted free agent class on Friday.

Safety Cam Allen is among the newcomers in Denver. Brown started 31 games during his time at Purdue and is second in Boilermaker history with 13 career interceptions.

The Broncos also signed tight end Thomas Yassmin, who will not count against the 90-man roster limit because of an international player exemption. Yassmin is from Australia and landed a scholarship from Utah after being scouted at a rugby camp.

Memphis linebacker Jaylon Allen, Fresno State linebacker Levelle Bailey, Nebraska safety Omar Brown, Texas A&M punter Nik Constantinou, Wyoming tackle Frank Crum, Georgia Tech tight end Dylan Leonard, UTSA defensive tackle Brandon Matterson, SMU nose tackle Jordan Miller, Air Force linebacker Alec Mock, Washington State wide receiver Lincoln Victor, and Memphis running back Blake Watson are the other undrafted rookies joining the Broncos.