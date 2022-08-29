Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto ends preseason on a high note

Denver Broncos rookie outside linebacker Nik Bonitto wrapped up preseason in style against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday evening, totaling six tackles, two sacks, one tackle behind the line of scrimmage and one forced fumble.

“I’m excited to see the tape on that because he definitely had a couple of stat lines that were really good,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said after a 23-13 win. “[I] love watching those sacks. He was coming off the rock, he didn’t quit. … Watching him be able to get those—he had a bunch of tackles, had those two sacks, which was great. Now [I’ll be] able to really look at the film and make sure he was doing everything perfect, which I think he definitely was, up to that point.”

Bonitto will begin the season as a backup rotational pass rusher behind starters Bradley Chubb and Randy Gregory.

“I just want to watch and learn what these guys are doing and get better with them every day,” Bonitto said on Saturday evening.

The team’s second-round pick in this year’s NFL draft, Bonitto will aim to make an instant impact in pass-rush situations this fall.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire