Broncos will not tender RFA Jonathan Harris

The Broncos will let one of their restricted free agents hit the open market.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Denver will not tender restricted free agent Jonathan Harris. That means Harris will become an unrestricted free agent next week.

Harris, 27, appeared in all 17 games for the Broncos last season with five starts. He was on the field for 47 percent of the club’s defensive snaps and 17 percent of special teams snaps.

He finished the season with 43 total tackles with four tackles for loss, four QB hits, and a sack.

Harris entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Bears. HE played two games for the club before the Broncos claimed him off waivers.