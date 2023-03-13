Broncos will not place RFA tender on Brett Rypien, making him a free agent

The Denver Broncos will not place a one-year restricted free agent tender on quarterback Brett Rypien, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. That means Rypien is now set to become an unrestricted free agent.

As an RFA, Rypien was eligible for a one-year tender worth $2.63 million. The Broncos apparently aren’t willing to pay that much for the 26-year-old quarterback. It’s still possible that Denver might re-sign Rypien at a lower salary than what the RFA tender would have been worth.

The Broncos will undoubtedly be in the market for a quarterback this spring as Russell Wilson is currently Denver’s only QB under contract for 2023.

The Broncos have three other RFAs this offseason: safety P.J. Locke, long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer and cornerback Essang Bassey. Klis reported last week that Rypien was the team’s only candidate to have his tender picked up. If that’s accurate, Locke, Bobenmoyer and Bassey are also set to become unrestricted free agents.

Similar to Rypien, it’s still possible that Denver could bring Locke, Bobenmoyer and Bassey back for less than $2.63 million.

We are tracking all of the Broncos’ free agency moves on this page.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire