Broncos improve to 6-5 with fifth consecutive win, defeat Browns 29-12

Denver is now poised to make some noise in the AFC playoff race.

The Broncos got their fifth win in a row on Sunday, defeating the Browns 29-12.

Denver ran all over Cleveland’s vaunted defense, amassing 169 rushing yards. It wasn't just one player, either, as Javonte Williams finished with 65 yards on 18 carries. Samaje Perine had seven carries for 55 yards with a 3-yard touchdown that opened Denver’s scoring.

Russell Wilson was productive on the ground, too, amassing 31 yards with a 2-yard TD in the second quarter.

Wilson finished 13-of-22 passing for 134 yards with a touchdown pass — an 8-yard scoring strike to tight end Adam Trautman early in the fourth period.

Denver kicker Wil Lutz connected on field goals of 23 and 34 yards. Defensive end Zach Allen capped the scoring with a safety late in the fourth quarter.

The Browns lost the game and had several key injuries along the way.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion late in the third quarter when he was hit hard and high by linebacker Brandon Browning on what ended up being an incomplete pass. Browning was flagged for the hit, while Thompson-Robinson exited the game.

P.J. Walker came in at quarterback and didn’t have much success. He was 6-of-13 for 56 yards. Thompson-Robinson finished 14-of-29 for 134 yards with a touchdown — the first TD pass of his career.

Though Joe Flacco signed with Cleveland's practice squad earlier this week, he was not elevated for Sunday's contest. But with Thompson-Robinson's availability well in question, it seems likely the Browns will need him to at least be available — if not start — in Week 13.

Receiver Amari Cooper suffered a rib injury in the second half and was not able to return.

While an injury was not announced for defensive end Myles Garrett, Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin noted Garrett was dealing with something related to his wrist. He was able to still play the game, though.

Cleveland’s offensive game plan was curious at times. Even though running back Jerome Ford averaged 7.2 yards per carry against a defense surrendering 5.5 per carry, he only took nine attempts for 65 yards. Kareem Hunt finished with 22 yards on seven tries.

According to the Fox broadcast, it’s the first 29-12 final score in NFL history.

Now at 6-5, the Broncos will play the first of three straight games on the road against the Texans next weekend.

The 7-4 Browns will stay in Los Angeles over the coming week before taking on the Rams next Sunday.