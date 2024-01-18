Brock Purdy: I was trying to find my way last year, playoffs feel different this time

Given the way last season ended for Brock Purdy and the 49ers, you might think that it has felt like an eternity for them to get back onto the field in the playoffs.

Purdy said the opposite on Wednesday, however. Purdy said he feels it has "been a pretty quick year" since he suffered an elbow injury that knocked him out of the NFC Championship Game, but the speed that the days went by didn't lessen their impact on him. Purdy said he was "still trying to find my way" and learn "who I was as a quarterback" while in the playoffs after his rookie season.

Purdy feels in firmer command of those things heading into Saturday's game against the Packers.

"So those are all things that were sort of on my plate last year, and then obviously trying to win every single week and get this team to the end," Purdy said, via 49ersWebzone.com. "And so now, I guess this year, just being more familiar with the offense, who I am and all that, it's a little different. But it's good to sort of watch the games from last year and sort of remember just the feeling and the emotions of playing in a playoff game. It's good. It's huge for me as a quarterback to go back to those moments and sort of remember what it feels like. So those are things that I'm sort of banking on."

The 49ers left the field in Philadelphia last year feeling like Purdy's injury sent them to a loss despite being the better team, so Purdy's comfort level isn't the only thing the team will be hoping is different this time around.