Brittney Griner And Wife Cherelle Expecting Their First Child Together

While serving a traumatic 10-month bid in Russia, Brittney Griner and her wife, Cherelle, were uncertain if they’d see each other for another nine years. However, upon the pro basketball player being granted her freedom through a prisoner swap, and returning to the United States — The Griners and the world emotionally basked in that moment of rejoice.

Now the couple is basking in an even more sentimental moment: the expectancy of their first child together.

On Saturday (April 13), The Griners took to Instagram to share the exciting news which will alter their reality as they know it, in just a few months.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being,” the couple captioned a photo of their hands hovering over an ultrasound. “#BabyGrinerComingSoon #July2024.”

Surely, The Griners took much time to heal from Brittney’s tumultuous experience in a foreign prison, as well as prepared for the center to return to the WNBA. The 33-year-old actually re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury earlier this month, ahead of the 2024 season.

“Phoenix is home,” Griner said in a press release last week. “The love and support my wife and I have received from the organization, community and X-Factor over the last 11 years has meant everything to us. I’m excited to continue my career in a Mercury jersey and work towards bringing another championship back to the Valley.”

With the anticipation for #BabyGriner, Brittney is also working on her memoir, which will detail her incarceration. The book is scheduled to arrive this spring.

On April 11, she announced the memoir via Instagram. “I arrived in Moscow to rejoin the UMMC Ekaterinburg basketball team and was immediately detained at the airport,” she wrote. “That day [in Feb. 2022] was the beginning of an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share.”

“The primary reason I traveled back to Russia for work that day was because I wanted to make my wife, family, and teammates proud,” she continued. “After an incredibly challenging 10 months in detainment, I am grateful to have been rescued and to be home. Readers will hear my story and understand why I’m so thankful for the outpouring of support from people across the world.”

Brittney was 31 at the time she was detained at the Sheremetyevo International Airport in Moscow for carrying illegal vape cartridges with hashish oil in 2022. The athlete was traveling to Russia in the offseason to play for the country’s premier league team, UMMC Ekaterinburg.

After serving almost a year in harsh conditions, the Houston-native was sentenced to nine years before being released December 2022.

