Brennan: What Caitlin Clark's $78k salary really tells us about the WNBACaitlin Clark is set to make $78,000 salary as the WNBA's number 1 overall pick, which is about 137 times less than the NBA's number 1 overall pick who will earn $10.5M. CNN's Christine Brennan says the disparity is the product of capitalism, but things will get better for WNBA players.
Chicago Sky have high hopes with 2024 draft class, new coach Teresa WeatherspoonThe Chicago Sky added the dominant frontcourt duo of Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese in the 2024 WNBA Draft. GM Jeff Pagliocca explains the picks and why the franchise has high hopes under head coach and Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.
Where will the 2025 NFL draft take place?While the excitement of the draft in Detroit lingers, the NFL community looks toward the horizon, eagerly anticipating the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay.
Melvin applauds Bailey, Harrison after Giants' win over PiratesGiants manager Bob Melvin speaks to the media after San Francisco's 3-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night at Oracle Park.
Brittney Griner speaks out for 1st time since being released from a Russian prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner shares her story for the first time about her harrowing months-long detention in Russia in an exclusive interview with ABC News.