Who is Brittney Griner? Phoenix Mercury player arrested in Russia on drug charges

Brittney Griner, WNBA star and Phoenix Mercury center since 2013, is in the custody of Russian authorities, USA TODAY learned on Saturday.

Griner faces drug smuggling charges after being found with vape cartridges in her carry-on luggage at a Moscow airport in February, Russian authorities say.

Russian Federal Customs Service announced on Saturday that a two-time Olympic basketball champion and member of the U.S. national team had been detained for carrying cannabis-derived oil cartridges, which could potentially lead to a maximum of a 10-year prison sentence.

The player was identified as Griner by the Russian news outlet TASS.

Lindsay Kagawa Colas, Griner's agent, confirmed on Saturday that she was in contact with her. “We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA,” Colas said.

Who is Brittney Griner?

Griner has played nine WNBA seasons with the Mercury, out of which she has been named All-Star seven times. She is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a two-time WNBA scoring leader.

She leads the league in career blocks average and has records for single-game and single-season blocks.

Besides playing for the Mercury, the 6-foot-9 star has played for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg during the WNBA's offseason since 2015, which has been a chance for Griner to take advantage of the high salaries of overseas teams.

She has made as much as $1.5 million a year in Russia, while she had a base salary of $215,000 last season for the Mercury.

What was Griner doing in Russia?

Griner was among several WNBA players who had joined the Russian Women's Basketball Premier League this winter.

Many were stuck in Moscow as Russian airlines were canceling international flights because of airspace restrictions imposed by other countries including the U.S.

The WNBA said in a Feb. 24 statement that the league was in contact with the players and their agents in Russia and would continue to closely monitor the situation as diplomatic tensions continued to increase between the U.S. and Russia after the latter's invasion into Ukraine.

The few players who competed in Ukraine have left the country, the WNBA said.

How have U.S. officials, organizations responded?

According to Colas, Griner's agent, the WNBA and NBA have been in close contact with her since her arrest. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern,” Colas said.

The Mercury and USA Basketball said they are monitoring the situation with Griner.

"Our main concern is her safety, physical and mental health and her safe return home," the Mercury said.

U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego's office said they reached out to the U.S. State Department as soon as they heard of Griner's arrest. "We are in contact with them on how best we can assist in (Griner's) safety and quick release," said Jacques Petit, communications director for Gallego.

The State Department issued a travel advisory on Saturday, urging Americans to leave Russia immediately, citing the "unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces in Ukraine" and the potential for "harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials."

