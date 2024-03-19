Is bringing back Denzel Perryman the answer for Chargers' run defense?

Denzel Perryman, right, is going to be back in a Chargers uniform next season. His first stint was from 2015-20. (Getty Images)

The Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve signed Denzel Perryman, who was a second-round pick of the franchise in 2015.

The linebacker spent six years with the Chargers before departing in free agency and joining Las Vegas, where he played for two seasons. Perryman, 31, was with Houston in 2023.

He has started 88 of 108 career games and is expected to provide the Chargers with a run-stopping presence in the middle.

Both of the team’s starting linebackers from last season — Eric Kendricks and Kenneth Murray Jr. — were allowed to leave through free agency. Kendricks signed with Dallas and Murray with Tennessee.

Perryman will bring a hard-hitting edge to the Chargers, who are looking to become a more physical team under new head coach Jim Harbaugh.

During his introductory news conference last week, tight end Will Dissly made reference to the Chargers establishing “an attitude-based organization.”

Perryman certainly should help in that regard.

