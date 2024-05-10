Bring the pole and gear as 25th Annual Wildwood Fishing Tournament set for date in June

Join in on fishing and fun as the 25th Annual Wildwood Fishing Tournament is set for mid-June at the St. Augustine Boating Club.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The tournament will feature food trucks, raffles, and games. A mandatory captain’s meeting is set for June 14 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The tournament itself will officially begin on June 15 at safe light, with weigh-in scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some of the rules include:

All fishermen in boats must be registered.

Hook and line fishing only.

All fish must be legal size and limits; otherwise, fishing members will be eliminated.

Fishing will be allowed at the eastern tip of the north and south jetties, the west side end of the Matanzas Bridge, and to the north of the Palm Valley Bridge.

Boat launching is open, but all fishermen must be in the designated fishing areas.

The cost per angler is $35 if pre-registered and $40 in person.

Proceeds go to St. Augustine Services, serving youth and families for 30-plus years.

Click here for more information and to register.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.