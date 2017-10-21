Brian McCann's slump-busting hit boosts Astros, dooms Yankees as Game 7 looms

The Houston Astros offense needed a boost in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. It mattered little who provided it. With an offense that was limited to nine runs over the first five games by New York Yankees pitching. With their season on the brink, they didn’t have time or room to be choosy.

That hit. That boost. It came, and the moment all belonged to Brian McCann. The veteran catcher, who last season plied his trade for the Yankees, is at least for now the postseason hero who prevented his former team from advancing to the World Series.

The revenge narrative is definitely in play. But the fact that McCann so damaged his former team wasn’t the only story. It’s the fact he was among the least likely candidates to come through against Yankees starter Luis Severino. At least based on how this series was going.

The Yankees hard-throwing right-hander entered that inning having allowed just one run on three hits over his first eight innings in the series. As for McCann, he entered that at-bat mired in a massive slump. Not only was he 0-for-11 in the ALCS, he was 0 for his last 20 overall. That gave Astros fans little reason to be confident he could turn around a Severino 98-mph fastball for a run-scoring double. Yet that’s exactly what he did.

When McCann’s rocket landed and one-hopped over the fence, the Astros had the game’s critical first run. At the time, it looked like that might be all they’d need to support Justin Verlander in his quest to wipe out Yankees batters and save the Astros season.

It wasn’t. But fortunately for the Astros, that wasn’t the end of their offense.

Astros’ catcher Brian McCann reacts after hitting an RBI double during the fifth inning of Game 6 of the ALCS. (AP) More