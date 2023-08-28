Brian Kelly says Harold Perkins will ‘make plays all over the field’

One of the bigger question marks surrounding LSU’s defense entering 2023 is how exactly the team plans to use superstar linebacker Harold Perkins.

Primarily used as an edge rusher during his true freshman season, Perkins has worked off the ball this offseason and will likely see more snaps as a traditional inside linebacker.

On Monday, coach Brian Kelly offered some insight into the role Perkins will see after leading the team in sacks and tackles for loss in 2022.

“I think you’re going to see him make plays all over the field,” Kelly said. “His plays came from mostly the perimeter… He’s still going to get after the quarterback, but he’s going to after running backs and tight ends. And I think that’s going to be exciting to watch.

“You’re going to see a linebacker, not a pass-rush specialist. So I’m excited to watch the development of Harold Perkins into that player that can impact the game not just coming from the edge and harassing the quarterback but from all facets. Getting the ball loose, impacting fumbles in big plays. I think it’s going to be that kind of Harold Perkins.”

Perkins, a former top-five prospect, has all the talent in the world. He was a difference-making player on passing downs last season, and LSU will hope he can make an even bigger impact while shouldering more responsibility on defense.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire