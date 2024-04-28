Brewers and Yankees meet to determine series winner

New York Yankees (18-10, second in the AL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (17-9, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Marcus Stroman (2-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Brewers: Tobias Myers (0-1, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -135, Brewers +114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 5-5 record at home and a 17-9 record overall. The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.82.

New York has gone 10-5 on the road and 18-10 overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the AL.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames has six doubles and three home runs for the Brewers. Rhys Hoskins is 8-for-37 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has six doubles and seven home runs while hitting .324 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 10-for-38 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .215 batting average, 3.46 ERA, even run differential

Yankees: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (elbow), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (knee), Christian Yelich: 10-Day IL (back), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (finger), Devin Williams: 60-Day IL (back), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (meniscus), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.