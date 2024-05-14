Brewers' Rhys Hoskins leaves game with injury after hitting a second-inning single

Milwaukee Brewers' Rhys Hoskins hits a single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday, May 13, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s Rhys Hoskins left the Brewers’ game with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday after getting injured while running to first base on a second-inning single.

Hoskins appeared to be wincing as he reached first base on his single to right. After the game was stopped for a few moments, Hoskins headed to the dugout as Blake Perkins pinch-ran for him.

On the Bally Sports Wisconsin telecast of the game, Brewers president of baseball operations Matt Arnold said it appears to be a hamstring issue rather than a knee problem. Hoskins missed the entire 2023 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament when he was with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 31-year-old Hoskins is hitting .233 with nine homers, 27 RBIs and an .814 OPS this year. He entered Monday having homered three times in his last five games, including a go-ahead, three-run shot in the seventh inning of a 5-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

The former Phillies first baseman joined the Brewers during the offseason after signing a two-year, $34 million contract that enables him to opt out of the deal after this season.

