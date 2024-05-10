Brewers pitcher visits breast cancer patients in West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Hoby Milner visited patients at Aurora Women’s Pavilion in West Allis on Friday, May 10.

Milner, along with his wife, Kathryn, and mascot Bernie Brewer, chatted with patients who had scheduled mammograms and those battling breast cancer, as well as members of their care team.

"It's great to come out and see the great work that is being done," Milner said. "You don't experience this in a day-to-day life."

From talking to taking some pictures, it was a visit that Milner said he hopes made an impact.

"It's just great to hear from the patients about the facility and how cared they feel," he said. "It's really nice to be here and just talk to them about their experiences."

Among the women receiving care was 75-year-old Richard Krause.

"I consider myself lucky," he said. "I caught it quickly."

Krause found a lump in his breast in February and has since undergone surgery and follow-up care.

"For a male, it's kind of a shock – for everybody it's a shock – but we don't expect it," he said.

Pink Out at American Family Field

Aurora and the Brewers are hosting the Mother’s Day Pink Out game at American Family Field as the Brewers take on the St. Louis Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, May 12.

The event will highlight breast cancer survivors and their care team’s stories before and throughout the game, while also paying tribute to all the moms in attendance in celebration of Mother’s Day. The day will include special pregame activities, a first-pitch ceremony, in-game recognitions, giveaways and more.

Nancy Bonesho, whose cancer battle FOX6 shared in December, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.