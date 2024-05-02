Brett Neilon knows what kind of teammate Caleb Williams is

As Caleb Williams heads to the NFL and begins his professional career with the Chicago Bears, the stories of his time at USC offer a reminder of the kind of teammate he is. We’re not talking about how skilled he is as a quarterback; we’re focusing on the kind of leader and presence he is in the locker room and how he connects with the players around him. Former USC football teammate Brett Neilon recalled one of the better-known stories about Williams: his insistence that his USC offensive line join him for the 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony (and victory celebration) in New York:

“He covered everything,” Neilon said. “And I know he told us later when we got to hang out with him, he was like, ‘I told them basically I’m not going to the ceremony if my O-line’s not there.'” During his acceptance speech, Williams had each of USC’s offensive linemen stand up as he called out their names. Instead of heading to a fancy dinner or making an appearance at the posh New York City establishments that sought to host the Heisman Trophy winner, Williams and his offensive line opted for a lower-key celebration.

Critics focus on minor peripheral details such as painting fingernails or crying after the Washington loss. Teammates know Caleb Williams is there for them in a meaningful way.

