Brett Favre tells TMZ that Jordan Love 'rose to the challenge' in leading Packers to playoffs in first year as starting quarterback

As Brett Favre has watched Jordan Love in 2023 the Green Bay Packers legend has one word to describe the young quarterback's play: "Wow."

Favre spoke with TMZ Sports this week to discuss his impressions of Love as he and the Packers write the next playoff chapter in Green Bay's storied rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Love had the tough task of replacing a four-time MVP and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers, something that Favre called "big, ginormous shoes to fill."

But the former three-time MVP Favre said Love "rose to the challenge."

He sure did.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love makes an adjustment at the line during the fourth quarter of the team's 33-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 31, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jordan Love is 'cool' and 'calm,' Brett Favre tells TMZ Sports

When it looked like the 2023 season was lost after the team started 2-5, Love elevated his game and orchestrated a remarkable two-plus month stretch that accelerated this transition season all the way to the playoffs. He closed the season winning the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week award in back-to-back weeks, a feat that not even Favre and Rodgers accomplished.

The Packers' 2020 first-round draft pick protected the ball like no other quarterback in the NFL since Week 11 (18 touchdowns to 1 interception), showed his command in Matt LaFleur's offense and developed connections with every receiver, no matter if they were an early draft selection or an undrafted free agent.

And like Favre did during his career, Love began letting it loose.

"Jordan Love is playing outstanding," Favre told TMZ Sports. "Cool, calm. Not perfect. He got better. ... Right now he’s playing as good as any quarterback in the league."

Favre cited the Packers' "maturation" in turning around their season.

"Obviously, they have a lot of enthusiasm and toughness," Favre said. "It looks like they’re having fun, which is maybe the key."

Jordan Love has a lot to celebrate these days as he has the Green Bay Packers into the playoffs in his first year as the starting quarterback.

Brett Favre says being young might have played in the Packers' favor

Without Rodgers as the starter for the first time since 2008, many envisioned this to be a rebuilding season with an eye on 2024.

Love and the youthful Packers thought otherwise. The Packers made the playoffs as the youngest team in the NFL this year and are the youngest to qualify since the 1974 Buffalo Bills.

"There’s something to be said about young and somewhat naïve," Favre said. "(Early in my career) I was naïve. I didn’t know the odds nor did I care. You don’t overthink things and you just go out and play."

Many have drawn comparisons on Love to Favre and Rodgers with his footwork and freestyle ability.

Favre, who admitted he doesn't know Love personally, drew some contrasts between him and the 25-year-old.

"I think he’s a lot more polished," said Favre, known during his career as the gunslinger. Also, "he doesn’t wear his emotions as much on his sleeve as I did. I think that’s a good thing, for the most part. What you see is what you get. Never too high, never too low."

Brett Favre and the Green Bay Packers played the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs three straight years (1993-95).

Brett Favre tells Jordan Love to enjoy the moment during first playoff game

After missing the playoffs in his first year, Favre went on a six-year postseason run that was highlighted by the 1996 Super Bowl championship. Favre won his first playoff game after the 1993 season — a road contest in Detroit —before falling to Dallas the next week in the divisional round. That would end up being a three-year stretch in which the Packers' seasons ended to the Cowboys in the playoffs.

Can Love and the Packers end the Cowboys' season in 2023?

"Dallas is going to be a tough opponent but I would hate to be the team to play the Packers in the playoffs," said Favre, who led the Packers to one Super Bowl victory and 11 playoff berths in his 16 years in Green Bay.

Regardless of the outcome on Sunday, Favre has a message for Love.

"What I would tell him: enjoy the moment," Favre said in his interview with TMZ Sports. "You only play your first playoff game one time. Whatever happens, happens. You got the team to this point, enjoy it. Just relish the moment."

