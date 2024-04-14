Bremen's Keita in trouble after refusing bench role at Leverkusen

Werder Bremen's Naby Keita sits on the bench during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Werder Bremen at An der Alten Foersterei. Andreas Gora/dpa

Werder Bremen midfielder Naby Keita could be in hot water after refusing a substitute role for Sunday's Bundesliga game at leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

"After Naby found out yesterday that he would not be playing from the start, he decided not to get on the bus but to go home," Bremen's head of football Clemens Fritz told reporters.

"We will talk to him and his agent tomorrow about the consequences and the next steps."

Guinea midfielder Keita has played just five Bundesliga games for Bremen this season - partly due to injury - and only one from the start.

The 29-year-old former RB Leipzig player moved to Bremen in July after a disappointing spell at Liverpool.