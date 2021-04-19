Breer: Lions ‘connected’ to Penn State LB Micah Parsons

It’s 10 quick days until the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, and the speculation for what will happen. After the first two picks, no one is certain what will transpire.

That’s certainly true with the Detroit Lions and the No. 7 overall pick. With a new front office and coaching staff in place and myriad critical needs on the roster, the Lions are quite unpredictable. One prominent NFL reporter offered a morsel as to what might happen with Detroit’s pick.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated noted in this week’s MMQB article that he’s heard the Lions are connected with Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

After noting the potential to trade back from the No. 7 pick, Breer states,

“I’d just keep an eye on the background of the two guys in charge, GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell, and their history of valuing offensive linemen (Penei Sewell? Rashawn Slater?). And I also wouldn’t ignore the presence of Chris Spielman, who joined the organization in December, which would explain why I’ve heard them connected to Penn State LB Micah Parsons.”

It’s a vague, unsourced connection that highlights the peril of believing anything you see or hear at this time of draft season. But those are consistent tradewinds blowing for the Lions, both the offensive line links and the talk of Parsons, especially if Detroit can trade out of the top 10 overall.

