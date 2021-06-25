BREAKING: Wisconsin beats out Ohio State to land 2022 DL Curtis Neal

In a preseason preview of the potential 2021 Big Ten championship game, Wisconsin beat Ohio State off the field for 2022 defensive lineman Curtis Neal.

Neal took visits to Wisconsin and Ohio State in the past month, and had offers from Alabama, LSU and Arizona State among others. The Cornelius, North Carolina, native is the 12th-best DL in his state and a high three-star prospect by 247Sports.

Neal becomes the seventh Wisconsin commit, and the sixth in the last week, in the class of 2022. He is the first DL to commit to the Badgers in the class.