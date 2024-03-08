Breaking down the top DL in the 2026 class

The 2026 class is just getting started with the recruiting process but there are already many storylines at every position. We continue a weeklong series breaking down the top players at each spot now moving to the defensive linemen.

LSU is going to play a big role with any elite in-state prospect but the word right now is that Texas, USC and Oregon are the early front-runners for the New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine standout.

The Tigers could keep forging ahead and then some other SEC powerhouses will be involved as Stewart works through his recruitment and all the attention that’s coming.

Still deciding between offensive line and defensive line in college, the Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab prospect could easily end up at LSU. His school is on LSU’s campus and the Tigers have made the hometown prospect a top priority.

But before anything is determined, Brown wants to see USC, Texas, Colorado and others this early in his recruitment.

Things could definitely change in Carrington’s recruitment especially since he’s now at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman as USC and Oregon will try even harder to get involved. But before his move West, it was Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama as the three programs that stood out most.

Whether he’s now intrigued by schools in another region is too early to determine but Carrington is definitely a national recruit.

Georgia is going to play a big role in Carter’s recruitment and the Bulldogs could be the program to beat for the Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County standout. When that’s the case and when coach Kirby Smart wants an elite, in-state talent, usually the writing is on the wall.

Offers are pouring in quickly with Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and others being considered but Georgia looks the strongest here.

LSU and Mississippi State are the two early standouts for the impressive-looking four-star defensive end from Tupelo, Miss. McCoy loves the relationship he’s built with both coaching staffs and the attention he’s getting but things could definitely change since he visits Alabama on Friday. Every coach who sees McCoy in person will be impressed by his size and length.

It doesn’t seem super important for the Tupelo standout to stay close to home but right now the Tigers and Bulldogs have the edge.

The Buford, Ga., standout has nearly 30 offers but surprisingly Georgia is not one of them. The powerful defensive lineman still seems wide open with Alabama, Texas, USC and many others involved in Perry-Wright’s recruitment.

Things would get much more interesting if the Bulldogs get involved.

Brooks does not talk much about his recruitment and which programs stand out most but Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Georgia seem to be the programs in the mix.

The Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central standout said during the season that a game-day experience at Auburn was the best he had yet so that will be something to watch.

Wafle's brother, Owen, signed with Michigan in its 2024 class so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Princeton (N.J.) Hun School standout join forces with him again in Ann Arbor.

Penn State and many others are involved with Wafle but if the new Wolverines’ coaching staff looks good this season then the four-star could definitely land at Michigan.

Geralds is an Ole Miss legacy and so the Rebels will play a role in his recruitment but the barrel-chested defensive lineman also grew up in Baton Rouge and so LSU could be of serious interest.

The four-star had a great visit to Miami recently. USC got involved more after he was in California for a tournament. Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and others are in the mix. It still feels very early in his recruitment.

Alabama was considered the clear front-runner in Harris’ recruitment but that was when the old coaching staff was in place. Since coach Kalen DeBoer took over, Harris’ communication with the Crimson Tide has been limited.

That has allowed a big opportunity for Auburn with the Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison standout and then Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee are also involved.

Harris is expected at Clemson this weekend so that will be something else to watch.