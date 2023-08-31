Breaking down the Packers’ 6 roster moves made since final cuts

Over the last two days, the Green Bay Packers showed why the first 53-man roster — which was released on Tuesday — is so often called the “initial” 53-man roster.

Not counting signings to the practice squad, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has already made six different roster transactions since turning in his initial roster on Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the six moves, one by one:

Released LB Tariq Carpenter

Green Bay Packers linebacker Tariq Carpenter (24) reacts after helping break up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson (88) during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Carpenter, a seventh-round pick in 2022, played 120 special teams snaps and had seven tackles over 14 games as a rookie, but the Packers released him a day after he made the 53-man roster. The move made it clear that Carpenter, who was transitioning to full-time inside linebacker this offseason, represented one of the final players to make the initial roster and was deemed expendable by the Packers. It’s probably not surprising that the Packers gave Carpetner’s roster spot to safety Zayne Anderson, a player who could be a core special teamer. While he wasn’t immediately signed back to the practice squad on Thursday, a return could be possible if Carpenter doesn’t find a better opportunity elsewhere. He needs more time to develop at linebacker.

Released DL Jonathan Ford

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jonathan Ford (99) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

Ford was clearly an improved player this summer after being a healthy scratch in all 17 games as a rookie in 2022. But the Packers kept him as the No. 6 defensive linemen, making his hold on a roster spot tenuous at best. It would have been tough to keep a player on the 53-man roster who doesn’t play a defined role on special teams and was no higher than the No. 2 or No. 3 nose tackle for a 3-4 defense. Like Carpenter, Ford could potentially return on the practice squad if a better opportunity doesn’t exist elsewhere. It was moderately surprising that Ford wasn’t re-signed to the practice squad on Thursday, given his rare size and apparent growth to start his second season.

Claimed TE Ben Sims

Nov 5, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Ben Sims (8) makes a catch as Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Key Lawrence (12) defends during the first half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

After losing Tyler Davis to a season-ending knee injury and then releasing Austin Allen at final cuts, the Packers needed at least one more player at tight end. The answer was claiming Sims, an undrafted rookie who was in Green Bay on a top-30 visit before the draft. He spent the offseason and training camp with the Minnesota Vikings, who released him on Tuesday. The Packers like his size and speed and were impressed with his improvement week-to-week during the preseason. Sims provides experience blocking in the zone run game and a player to develop as a dual-threat blocker/receiver. Paul Bretl of Packers Wire spoke with Sims in the locker room following Thursday’s practice. He will wear No. 89.

Claimed S Zayne Anderson

Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Malik Turner (12) is tackled by Buffalo Bills safety Zayne Anderson (38) in the fourth quarter of a pre-season game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers kept five safeties on the initial 53-man roster, but claimig Anderson off waivers from the Bills added a sixth. Given his past expereince in Buffalo and Kansas City, Anderson — an undrafted free agent out of BYU in 2021 — is likely another special teams only player in 2023. He played 169 special teams snaps but only a handful of defensive snaps for the Chiefs over the last two seasons. It’s easy to see Anderson’s arrival as a straight up swap for Tariq Carpenter. Maybe the Packers like Anderson better as a special teamer or wanted the extra depth at safety instead of linebacker. He will wear No. 39.

OT Luke Tenuta placed on IR

CINCINNATI, OHIO – AUGUST 11: Offensive tackle Luke Tenuta #78 of the Green Bay Packers is carted off the field against the Cincinnati Bengals during a preseason game at Paycor Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

An expected move after Tenuta, who injured his ankle and was carted off in the preseason opener in Cincinnati, made the initial 53-man roster. He’ll go on injured reserve and missed at least four games, but now he can return at some point this season. The Packers love Tenuta’s size and smarts and believe he’s worth developing at offensive tackle. The move leaves 10 offensive linemen on the 53-man roster, a more typical number, especially given all the offensive tackle depth.

Sign LS Matt Orzech

Green Bay Packers long snapper Matt Orzech (42) autographs a football for a fan after a joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the practice fields next to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Placing Tenuta on injured reserve allowed the Packers to immediately bring back long snapper Matt Orzech, who was released during final cutdowns on Tuesday so the team could carry Tenuta onto the initial roster. It was strictly procedural, and it saved Tenuta’s 2023 season in Green Bay. Cutting Orzech, who was signed to a three-year deal this offseason, left behind $100,000 in dead cap money, but he’s back to be the long snapper for the Packers in 2023. A Super Bowl winner with the Rams, Orzech joins rookie kicker Anders Carlson and first-year punter Dan Whelan as the team’s three specialists. He’s the third new long snapper in Green Bay in three years.

Other roster notes

Aug 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kristian Welch (57) reacts after sacking Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (not pictured) during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

— The Packers signed 16 players, including International Player Pathway participant Kenneth Odumegwu, to the practice squad on Wednesday. All 16 players had been with the Packers during training camp. Odumegwu doesn’t count against the team’s 16 players on the practice squad.

— Linebacker Kristian Welch was signed to the final practice squad spot on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2020, Welch played 46 snaps on defense and 955 on special teams over the last three seasons in Baltimore. He made or assisted on 19 special teams tackles over that span. It’s possible Welch could be a practice squad elevation for special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia several times this season.

— A few number changes after final cutdowns: quarterback Alex McGough switched from No. 17 to No. 2. Punter Daniel Whelan switched from No. 41 to No. 19.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire