Breaking it down: Colts select Auburn DB Jaylin Simpson at pick 164

After trading down with Philadelphia, with the 164th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Auburn defensive back Jaylin Simpson. Here is a quick breakdown of the pick.

Height: 6-0

Weight: 179

RAS: 7.40

Stats to know: Simpson is listed as a safety, but of his 1,973 career snaps, 915 came as a boundary cornerback and another 307 from the slot. He’s also an experienced special teams player with 441 career snaps. Last season in coverage, Simpson allowed 15 completions on 25 targets at 11.3 yards per catch with four interceptions and four pass breakups. Simpson was one of PFF’s highest-graded coverage safeties in 2023.

Fit with Colts: The Colts could use added competition at free safety and bolster the cornerback depth; Simpson provides them with options at both. The Colts relied heavily on a young secondary last season and experienced inconsistent play, allowing too many explosive plays while not making enough plays on the ball, ranking 23rd in pass breakups. While help is needed on the back end, Simpson is a developmental prospect.

What Lance Zierlein had to say: “Long defensive back with speed, athleticism and ball skills that might have teams posting him in the cornerback column instead of at safety. Simpson has started at both positions but might be caught between the two. He doesn’t support the run well enough to instill confidence as a last line of defense and he can be a little tardy to get his hips flipped in one-on-one transitions as a corner. Simpson does pedal and match receivers in space, balancing his eyes between route progressions and the quarterback as a high safety. He also contests catches with good success. He’s a good football player with explosive traits, but teams will need to have a plan for how to use him.”

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire