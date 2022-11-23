BREAKING: Charges filed against seven Michigan State football players following Michigan tunnel incident
The saga is finally over. On Wednesday, it was announced that seven Michigan State football players will be charged for their actions in the infamous ‘Michigan tunnel incident‘.
Those players are:
Khary Crump
Itayvion ‘Tank’ Brown
Angelo Grose
Justin White
Brandon Wright
Zion Young
Jacoby Windmon
All are misdemeanors, except for Khary Crump, who is charged with felonious assault.
