BREAKING: Charges filed against seven Michigan State football players following Michigan tunnel incident

Andrew Brewster
·1 min read

The saga is finally over. On Wednesday, it was announced that seven Michigan State football players will be charged for their actions in the infamous ‘Michigan tunnel incident‘.

Those players are:

  • Khary Crump

  • Itayvion ‘Tank’ Brown

  • Angelo Grose

  • Justin White

  • Brandon Wright

  • Zion Young

  • Jacoby Windmon

All are misdemeanors, except for Khary Crump, who is charged with felonious assault.

