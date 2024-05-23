Brawler at the Hauler: Bob Pockrass, NASCAR on FOX

- Brawler at the Hauler: Bob Pockrass, NASCAR on FOXBig week in NASCAR from the Stenhouse-Busch fight and Hall of Fame announcement, to Kyle Larson preparing for the "Double" NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shares his insights. Plus, NBA & NHL playoffs reach the Conference Finals & where have all the good "Kyle’s” gone?51:22Now PlayingPaused
- Eloy Jimenez to pay right field vs. Yankees: I don't like DH'ingOn Sunday against the Yankees, Eloy Jimenez will make his season debut in right field. Before the game, Jimenez talked about why he still doesn't like DH'ing and why he is excited for the opportunity to play in the outfield<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/mlb/chicago-white-sox/white-sox-news/eloy-jimenez-to-pay-right-field-vs-yankees-i-dont-like-dhing/563267/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Eloy Jimenez to pay right field vs. Yankees: I don't like DH'ing</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:40Now PlayingPaused
- Teams who have never won an NBA championship, T-Wolves' chances at making historyThe Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves are two of ten teams who have never won an NBA championship. Our expert explains why Minnesota has a better chance of making history this 2024 NBA Playoff run.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/news/teams-without-nba-championships-timberwolves-pacers/564068/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Teams who have never won an NBA championship, T-Wolves' chances at making history</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>1:00Now PlayingPaused
- Exclusive: Derrick White talks Game 1 OT win vs. PacersDerrick White joins the PGL crew to discuss Jaylen Brown's game-tying three, the Pacers effort and pushing the defensive tempo<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/exclusive-derrick-white-talks-game-1-ot-win-vs-pacers/615048/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Exclusive: Derrick White talks Game 1 OT win vs. Pacers</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>3:23Now PlayingPaused
- Don Sweeney talks how Bruins will utilize cap space in offseasonDon Sweeney spoke with the media about how the Bruins will be aggressive with their cap space in order to complement their current roster.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nhl/boston-bruins/bruins-videos/don-sweeney-talks-how-bruins-will-utilize-cap-space-in-offseason/615208/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Don Sweeney talks how Bruins will utilize cap space in offseason</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:15Now PlayingPaused
Brawler at the Hauler: Bob Pockrass, NASCAR on FOX
Big week in NASCAR from the Stenhouse-Busch fight and Hall of Fame announcement, to Kyle Larson preparing for the "Double" NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass shares his insights. Plus, NBA & NHL playoffs reach the Conference Finals & where have all the good "Kyle’s” gone?