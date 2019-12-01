Wild brawl erupts after UNLV beats Nevada 33-30 in OT

This is how a fight between Nevada and UNLV got started. (via @iamnetchie on Twitter)

A massive brawl happened after UNLV wide receiver Steve Jenkins caught a TD pass from quarterback Kenyon Oblad in overtime to give the Rebels a 33-30 win over in-state rival Nevada.

The brawl happened after Oblad got pushed as UNLV was celebrating. Players came to his defense and it erupted from there.

Best video I’ve seen of the fight. Appears Nevada’s Austin Arnold threw the first punch (a punch from behind on UNLV’s quarterback). Kenyon Obland might have said something to spark it, but that punch led to the brawl.

pic.twitter.com/U88JMYIabH — Chris Murray (@MurrayNSN) December 1, 2019

You can see a UNLV player’s helmet get ripped off his head as the fight moved toward the wall at the back of the end zone. It appeared to be taken off by a fan since it was so close to the grandstands.

The athletic directors at both schools issued a joint statement about the fight Saturday night and noted that the schools were working with Nevada’s police department to “review the actions on the field and in the stands after the game.”

“The events that occurred following today’s football game have no place in college athletics and we are deeply disappointed by this incident which detracts from what was a hard-fought and emotional football game between our state’s only two NCAA programs,” the statement said.

“We are examining all available video from the incident and are working with the Mountain West office in a full review. Additionally, we are working with the University of Nevada, Reno Police Department to review the actions on the field and in the stands after the game.

“Rivalry games are at the heart of what should be great about intercollegiate athletics. We will continue to prioritize sportsmanship at all of our events, especially those between our two great institutions.”

The win moved UNLV to 4-8 on the season and dropped Nevada to 7-5 in UNLV coach Tony Sanchez’s final game. UNLV announced earlier in the week that Sanchez would be fired at the end of the season.

Oblad’s pass to Jenkins was his third TD pass of the game. He threw for 229 yards and 140 of those went to Jenkins, who also caught another touchdown pass.

