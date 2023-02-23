Brandon Miller scores 41, leads No. 2 Alabama to OT victory after gun revelation I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday February 23, 2023, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

One day after the revelation that Alabama forward Brandon Miller allegedly delivered a gun that was subsequently used in a murder, the freshman scored a career high 41 points and the game winning shot in No. 2 Alabama’s overtime road victory over South Carolina

In the NBA, there’s a reported date for the highly anticipated return of Kevin Durant who has yet to make his debut with the Phoenix Suns

NBA All-Star Dunk Contest winner Mac McClung has reportedly boosted ticket sales, big time, for his G-League team