Brandon Ingram taunted with 'LeBron's going to trade you' chants in blowout loss

Brandon Ingram hasn’t been traded by the Lakers … yet. (AP Photo)

It’s a tough time to be anyone on the Los Angeles Lakers other than LeBron James. With the trade deadline approaching, nearly every member of the team has been mentioned as part of trade rumors for New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis.

Turns out, that’s the type of thing opposing fans pick up on. During Tuesday’s game against the Indiana Pacers, Brandon Ingram was the target of a brutal “LeBron’s going to trade you” chant while shooting free throws.

Pacers fans chanting "LeBron's gonna trade you" at Brandon Ingram 💀 pic.twitter.com/iE5c7DL9IP — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 6, 2019





As far as taunting goes, that’s fairly unique. It’s better than a fan yelling “you stink” at a player. However, it’s not the first time NBA fans have heard that chant during a game. The same phrase was shouted at members of the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

During a game against the Atlanta Hawks, fans chanted “LeBron’s going to trade you” while Cavaliers players were shooting free throws. Hawks fans also threw in some “LeBron will leave you” chants, which eventually came true.

One member of the Lakers may have gotten it even worse than Ingram. JaVale McGee was told he was “not worth trading” by Pacers fans.

Pacers fans coldly chanted "Not worth trading" while McGee was at the line 😱 (via @FSIndiana) pic.twitter.com/PGNt83MVJi — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 6, 2019





Something may have to change in Los Angeles. The Lakers were destroyed by the Pacers on Tuesday, losing the game by 42 points.

For Ingram and all the other members of the Lakers, at least this will all be over soon. The trade deadline will pass Thursday, so those “LeBron’s going to trade you” chants should die down after that.

At least until this time next year.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

