Most of the current players on the Eagles arrived in Philadelphia well after the departure of Andy Reid. But one Eagle who was drafted by Reid, Brandon Graham, made a special point of congratulating Reid after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

In footage released by NFL Films, Graham is seen running across the field covered in red and white confetti to find Reid amid the Chiefs’ postseason celebration.

“Gotta show respect. I had to come get you,” Graham told Reid.

“I love you,” Reid said.

“I love you too,” Graham said. “I had to come give you some love. You deserve that right there. You deserve that, coach.”

The Eagles chose Graham with the 13th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, and Reid coached him for three seasons in Philadelphia before he was fired by the Eagles and became coach of the Chiefs. Graham’s first NFL coach clearly meant a lot to him.

Brandon Graham sought out Andy Reid to congratulate him after Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on Pro Football Talk