Bradley Braves extends win streak win home victory against Murray State

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves men's basketball team extended its winning streak to nine games with a 71-63 victory against the Murray State Racers in a Missouri Valley Conference game Wednesday at Carver Arena.

Malevy Leons had 17 points and seven rebounds to lead Bradley (15-5, 6-2), was coming off a 95-72 win over Belmont. Duke Deen added 13 points, Darius Hannah 12, Connor Hickman 12 and Christian Davis 12.

Rob Perry scored 15 to lead Murray State (8-12, 5-4), which was coming off a 72-63 loss to MVC co-leader Indiana State. The all-time series is 9-9 after a split this season that includes a 79-72 victory by Murray State earlier this season.

