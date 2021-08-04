Brad Keselowski to start from Cup Series pole position at Watkins Glen

Brad Keselowski has won the pole position for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the NASCAR Cup Series’ first race back after a two-week break. He leads a 1-2-3 sweep of Team Penske drivers in the top starting spots.

Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford will take the green flag first at Watkins Glen International, which is back on the schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the series’ planned visit there in 2020. Keselowski is seeking the first road-course win of his Cup Series career.

LINEUPS: Cup Series | Xfinity Series | Camping World Truck Series

Teammate Joey Logano is set to line up second in the No. 22 Ford, and Ryan Blaney is scheduled to start third in another Penske entry, the No. 12 Mustang.

Justin Allgaier, a three-time winner on road courses in the Xfinity Series, won the pole for Saturday’s Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 (4 p.m. ET, CNBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Austin Hill, the Camping World Truck Series’ most recent winner, is on the pole for Saturday’s United Rentals 176 (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota.

RELATED: Watkins Glen schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

35 percent: Team owner points ranking

15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver Car # Team 1 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 4 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 9 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 10 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports 11 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 12 Ross Chastain 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 14 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 15 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 16 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 17 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 19 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 20 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Daniel Suarez 99 Trackhouse Racing Team 22 Erik Jones 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 23 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 24 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 25 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 26 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing 27 Chase Briscoe 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 29 Corey LaJoie 7 Spire Motorsports 30 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports 31 Anthony Alfredo 38 Front Row Motorsports 32 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 33 Kyle Tilley 78 Live Fast Motorsports 34 Josh Bilicki 52 Rick Ware Racing 35 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 36 James Davison 51 Petty Ware Racing 37 RC Enerson 15 Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Two races remain with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — Aug. 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway‘s road course and the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.