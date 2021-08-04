Brad Keselowski to start from Cup Series pole position at Watkins Glen
Brad Keselowski has won the pole position for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the NASCAR Cup Series’ first race back after a two-week break. He leads a 1-2-3 sweep of Team Penske drivers in the top starting spots.
Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford will take the green flag first at Watkins Glen International, which is back on the schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the series’ planned visit there in 2020. Keselowski is seeking the first road-course win of his Cup Series career.
Teammate Joey Logano is set to line up second in the No. 22 Ford, and Ryan Blaney is scheduled to start third in another Penske entry, the No. 12 Mustang.
Justin Allgaier, a three-time winner on road courses in the Xfinity Series, won the pole for Saturday’s Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 (4 p.m. ET, CNBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Austin Hill, the Camping World Truck Series’ most recent winner, is on the pole for Saturday’s United Rentals 176 (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota.
As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.
NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:
25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race
25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race
35 percent: Team owner points ranking
15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race
See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.
Start pos.
Driver
Car #
Team
1
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
2
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
3
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
4
Kyle Larson
5
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Christopher Bell
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
9
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
10
Alex Bowman
48
Hendrick Motorsports
11
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
12
Ross Chastain
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
13
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
14
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
15
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
16
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
17
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
18
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
19
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
20
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
21
Daniel Suarez
99
Trackhouse Racing Team
22
Erik Jones
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
23
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
24
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
26
Bubba Wallace
23
23XI Racing
27
Chase Briscoe
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
28
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
29
Corey LaJoie
7
Spire Motorsports
30
Justin Haley
77
Spire Motorsports
31
Anthony Alfredo
38
Front Row Motorsports
32
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
33
Kyle Tilley
78
Live Fast Motorsports
34
Josh Bilicki
52
Rick Ware Racing
35
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
36
James Davison
51
Petty Ware Racing
37
RC Enerson
15
Rick Ware Racing
Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Two races remain with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — Aug. 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway‘s road course and the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.