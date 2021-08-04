Brad Keselowski to start from Cup Series pole position at Watkins Glen

Staff Report
·3 min read
Brad Keselowski has won the pole position for Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), the NASCAR Cup Series’ first race back after a two-week break. He leads a 1-2-3 sweep of Team Penske drivers in the top starting spots.

Keselowski’s No. 2 Team Penske Ford will take the green flag first at Watkins Glen International, which is back on the schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the series’ planned visit there in 2020. Keselowski is seeking the first road-course win of his Cup Series career.

LINEUPS: Cup Series | Xfinity Series | Camping World Truck Series

Teammate Joey Logano is set to line up second in the No. 22 Ford, and Ryan Blaney is scheduled to start third in another Penske entry, the No. 12 Mustang.

Justin Allgaier, a three-time winner on road courses in the Xfinity Series, won the pole for Saturday’s Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey 200 (4 p.m. ET, CNBC/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. Austin Hill, the Camping World Truck Series’ most recent winner, is on the pole for Saturday’s United Rentals 176 (12:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota.

RELATED: Watkins Glen schedule | 2021 Cup Series standings

As NASCAR adapted to COVID-19 protocols last season, practice and qualifying were eliminated at a majority of national-series events to limit at-track time, exposure and to cut race weekend costs. To determine starting lineups, competition officials used grouped draws, added inversions for weekend doubleheaders, and eventually adopted a performance-metrics formula. That metrics format remains in place this season, drawing on performance from both individual races and season-long results.

NASCAR’s metrics formula for 2021 weighs:

  • 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

  • 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

  • 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

See the full lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race below.

Start pos.

Driver

Car #

Team

1

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

2

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

3

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

4

Kyle Larson

5

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

Christopher Bell

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

9

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

10

Alex Bowman

48

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Ross Chastain

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

14

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

15

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

16

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

17

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

18

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

19

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

20

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

21

Daniel Suarez

99

Trackhouse Racing Team

22

Erik Jones

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

23

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

24

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

25

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

26

Bubba Wallace

23

23XI Racing

27

Chase Briscoe

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

28

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

29

Corey LaJoie

7

Spire Motorsports

30

Justin Haley

77

Spire Motorsports

31

Anthony Alfredo

38

Front Row Motorsports

32

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

33

Kyle Tilley

78

Live Fast Motorsports

34

Josh Bilicki

52

Rick Ware Racing

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

James Davison

51

Petty Ware Racing

37

RC Enerson

15

Rick Ware Racing

Practice and qualifying are tentatively scheduled for eight Cup Series races this year. Two races remain with Busch Pole Qualifying on the schedule — Aug. 15 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway‘s road course and the season-ending championship race Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

